On Friday, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) was 0.63% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. A 52-week range for ERIC has been $6.64 – $9.87.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -61.52%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90885.39%. With a float of $3.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.07 billion.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 12.65%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.21) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90885.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC)

The latest stats from [Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR, ERIC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 29.64 million was superior to 19.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.10%.

During the past 100 days, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s (ERIC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.64. The third major resistance level sits at $9.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.40. The third support level lies at $9.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Key Stats

There are 3,348,252K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.30 billion. As of now, sales total 23,449 M while income totals 1,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,810 M while its last quarter net income were 472,680 K.