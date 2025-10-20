Recent developments with Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.47 cents.

On Friday, Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) was -0.02% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $356.67. A 52-week range for UNH has been $234.60 – $630.73.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.41%. With a float of $903.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $905.00 million.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unitedhealth Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Unitedhealth Group Inc is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 86.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 11 ’25, was worth 9,613. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27 shares at a rate of $356.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 11 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 27 for $346.78, making the entire transaction worth $9,363.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 7.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 7.03) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.06% during the next five years compared to 1.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.09, a number that is poised to hit 2.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.57%.

During the past 100 days, Unitedhealth Group Inc’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 86.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.72 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 8.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $328.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $394.50. However, in the short run, Unitedhealth Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $359.72. Second resistance stands at $362.83. The third major resistance level sits at $367.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $352.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $347.71. The third support level lies at $344.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

There are 905,674K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 322.96 billion. As of now, sales total 400,278 M while income totals 14,405 M. Its latest quarter income was 111,616 M while its last quarter net income were 3,406 M.