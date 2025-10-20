Recent developments with Valley National Bancorp (VLY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.19 cents.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) stock price up 0.82% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.72. VLY’s price has ranged from $7.48 to $11.16 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -4.53% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.06%. With a float of $477.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $560.28 million.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 14.61%, while institutional ownership is 70.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 90,700. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 40,844 for $8.70, making the entire transaction worth $355,343.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.10% during the next five years compared to -4.53% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Valley National Bancorp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.94 million. That was better than the volume of 9.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.49%.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 51.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. However, in the short run, Valley National Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.91. Second resistance stands at $10.01. The third major resistance level sits at $10.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.62. The third support level lies at $9.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.49 billion, the company has a total of 559,721K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,582 M while annual income is 380,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 867,620 K while its latest quarter income was 133,170 K.