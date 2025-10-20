Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) is expecting -8.44% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) stock price down -7.86% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.36. RXRX’s price has ranged from $3.79 to $12.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -35.28%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.07%. With a float of $332.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $425.48 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is 23.39%, while institutional ownership is 53.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10 ’25, was worth 604,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $6.04, taking the stock ownership to the 974,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $6.04, making the entire transaction worth $604,000.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.35% during the next five years compared to -35.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 28.48 million, its volume of 128.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.96%.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 57.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.14 in the near term. At $6.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.26.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.55 billion, the company has a total of 434,152K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 58,840 K while annual income is -463,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,220 K while its latest quarter income was -171,900 K.