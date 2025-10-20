Redwire Corporation (RDW) volume exceeds 9.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) opened lower -6.78% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.55. Price fluctuations for RDW have ranged from $6.61 to $26.66 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -53.57%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.68% at the time writing. With a float of $116.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.85 million.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Redwire Corporation is 29.21%, while institutional ownership is 20.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07 ’25, was worth 111,781,393. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 17 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 11,000,000 for $7.83, making the entire transaction worth $86,130,000.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.07) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Redwire Corporation (RDW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwire Corporation (RDW)

Looking closely at Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), its last 5-days average volume was 8.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.71%.

During the past 100 days, Redwire Corporation’s (RDW) raw stochastic average was set at 1.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.00 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45. However, in the short run, Redwire Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.43. Second resistance stands at $8.89. The third major resistance level sits at $9.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.96.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Key Stats

There are currently 144,040K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 304,100 K according to its annual income of -114,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 61,760 K and its income totaled -96,980 K.