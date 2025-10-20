Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) last year’s performance of 105.13% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) kicked off on Friday, up 23.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.6. Over the past 52 weeks, REKR has traded in a range of $0.62-$2.99.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.66% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.73%. With a float of $120.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.24 million.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc is 4.29%, while institutional ownership is 24.21%.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.07) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.97% during the next five years compared to 3.66% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rekor Systems Inc’s (REKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rekor Systems Inc, REKR], we can find that recorded value of 16.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.84%.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 97.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.71. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.02.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 404.27 million has total of 126,334K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,030 K in contrast with the sum of -61,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,360 K and last quarter income was -8,660 K.