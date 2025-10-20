Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) is expecting 188.43% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Friday, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) opened lower -3.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $47.97. Price fluctuations for RGTI have ranged from $0.91 to $58.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -676.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.53% at the time writing. With a float of $317.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.76 million.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rigetti Computing Inc is 2.19%, while institutional ownership is 38.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17 ’25, was worth 2,943,140. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 62,000 for $44.89, making the entire transaction worth $2,782,889. This insider now owns 120,371 shares in total.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.07) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.80% during the next five years compared to -676.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 41.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1898.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)

Looking closely at Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI), its last 5-days average volume was 143.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 74.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.66%.

During the past 100 days, Rigetti Computing Inc’s (RGTI) raw stochastic average was set at 75.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.68 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.97 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.22. However, in the short run, Rigetti Computing Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.54. Second resistance stands at $50.69. The third major resistance level sits at $53.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.34.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Key Stats

There are currently 324,165K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,790 K according to its annual income of -200,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,800 K and its income totaled -39,650 K.