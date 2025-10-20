Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 23.95 million

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) on Friday, soared 0.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.91. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $9.50 and $17.15.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -58.18%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.25%. With a float of $757.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.21 billion.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc is 37.55%, while institutional ownership is 41.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30 ’25, was worth 264,186. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 17,450 shares at a rate of $15.14, taking the stock ownership to the 1,298,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 17,450 for $15.14, making the entire transaction worth $264,186.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -1.09) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.97% during the next five years compared to -58.18% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.72 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 35.95 million, its volume of 27.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.04%.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.21 in the near term. At $13.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.52.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.81 billion based on 1,213,434K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,970 M and income totals -4,747 M. The company made 1,303 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,117 M in sales during its previous quarter.