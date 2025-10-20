Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) volume exceeds 31.17 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) opened higher 0.66% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $16.55. Price fluctuations for RKT have ranged from $9.52 to $22.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.91% at the time writing. With a float of $227.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.64 million.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rocket Companies Inc is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.49%.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.08) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.91% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rocket Companies Inc, RKT], we can find that recorded value of 32.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 17.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.83%.

During the past 100 days, Rocket Companies Inc’s (RKT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.97 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.23. The third major resistance level sits at $17.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.69.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) Key Stats

There are currently 2,104,520K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,101 M according to its annual income of 29,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,360 M and its income totaled -1,790 K.