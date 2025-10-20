Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) last year’s performance of 160.19% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock price down -1.09% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $67.0. RKLB’s price has ranged from $10.29 to $73.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 14.01%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.18%. With a float of $422.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $479.33 million.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Rocket Lab Corp is 12.62%, while institutional ownership is 49.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19 ’25, was worth 41,985,316. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 874,588 shares at a rate of $48.01, taking the stock ownership to the 2,057,889 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 874,588 for $48.01, making the entire transaction worth $41,985,297.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rocket Lab Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 63.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 21.04 million, its volume of 24.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.17%.

During the past 100 days, Rocket Lab Corp’s (RKLB) raw stochastic average was set at 84.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.61 in the near term. At $70.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.01.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.07 billion, the company has a total of 483,961K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 436,210 K while annual income is -190,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 144,500 K while its latest quarter income was -66,410 K.