Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -35.78%

On Friday, Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) was -9.98% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.12. A 52-week range for SOC has been $12.39 – $35.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.08%. With a float of $76.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.48 million.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sable Offshore Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Sable Offshore Corp is 23.50%, while institutional ownership is 59.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 14,777,319. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 982,645 shares at a rate of $15.04, taking the stock ownership to the 10,933,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 167,175 for $21.98, making the entire transaction worth $3,674,506. This insider now owns 9,933,394 shares in total.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.56) by -0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) saw its 5-day average volume 7.86 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.36%.

During the past 100 days, Sable Offshore Corp’s (SOC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.60 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.74 in the near term. At $13.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.32. The third support level lies at $9.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) Key Stats

There are 99,507K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.18 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -629,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -128,070 K.