Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) average volume reaches $5.86M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Friday, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) was -1.78% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.13. A 52-week range for SHLS has been $2.71 – $11.31.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -12.58% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.32%. With a float of $164.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.35 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Shoals Technologies Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc is 1.82%, while institutional ownership is 106.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 12 ’25, was worth 98,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 418,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,900 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $5,548. This insider now owns 61,134 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.1) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.07% during the next five years compared to -12.58% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 137.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shoals Technologies Group Inc, SHLS], we can find that recorded value of 11.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.33%.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.46. The third major resistance level sits at $10.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.07.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

There are 167,363K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.67 billion. As of now, sales total 399,210 K while income totals 24,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 110,840 K while its last quarter net income were 13,860 K.