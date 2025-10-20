SLS (SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc) dropped -0.93 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) kicked off on Friday, down -0.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Over the past 52 weeks, SLS has traded in a range of $0.77-$2.29.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 45.94%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.33%. With a float of $103.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.30 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is 2.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 14,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.48, taking the stock ownership to the 20,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $33,800. This insider now owns 30,400 shares in total.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.13) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.63% during the next five years compared to 45.94% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s (SLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.58 million, its volume of 6.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.29%.

During the past 100 days, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s (SLS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.21 in the near term. At $2.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.93.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 225.34 million has total of 125,079K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -30,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,600 K.