SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) 20 Days SMA touches -3.09%: The odds favor the bear

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) kicked off on Friday, down -0.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $26.6. Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has traded in a range of $8.60-$30.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.27%. With a float of $1.16 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc is 2.09%, while institutional ownership is 52.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 18 ’25, was worth 2,715,158. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 98,733 shares at a rate of $27.50, taking the stock ownership to the 759,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 18 ’25, when Company’s EVP, GBUL, SIPS sold 10,036 for $27.86, making the entire transaction worth $279,619. This insider now owns 285,410 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.04) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SoFi Technologies Inc’s (SOFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 62.46 million, its volume of 65.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.52%.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 78.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.97 in the near term. At $27.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.15.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.46 billion has total of 1,197,450K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,766 M in contrast with the sum of 498,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,130 M and last quarter income was 97,260 K.