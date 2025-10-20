Solid Power Inc (SLDP) volume exceeds 15.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) was 4.97% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.04. A 52-week range for SLDP has been $0.68 – $8.05.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -27.17% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.56%. With a float of $146.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.71 million.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Solid Power Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc is 19.05%, while institutional ownership is 24.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 949,681. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 93,961 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $177,588.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.14) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.84% during the next five years compared to -27.17% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Solid Power Inc (SLDP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 50.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc (SLDP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Solid Power Inc, SLDP], we can find that recorded value of 19.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.75%.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 74.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.81. The third major resistance level sits at $7.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.43.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

There are 181,284K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.15 billion. As of now, sales total 20,140 K while income totals -96,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,540 K while its last quarter net income were -25,340 K.