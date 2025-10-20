SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) average volume reaches $61.49M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Friday, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) was -8.38% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $20.76. A 52-week range for SOUN has been $4.86 – $24.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.73%. With a float of $365.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $373.06 million.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoundHound AI Inc stocks. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc is 10.44%, while institutional ownership is 43.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14 ’25, was worth 1,280,575. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 60,376 shares at a rate of $21.21, taking the stock ownership to the 1,765,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 60,376 for $19.14, making the entire transaction worth $1,155,597.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.07) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)

Looking closely at SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days average volume was 55.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 46.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.30%.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 76.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.00 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.23. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.10. Second resistance stands at $21.19. The third major resistance level sits at $21.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.36.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are 407,686K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.75 billion. As of now, sales total 84,690 K while income totals -350,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,680 K while its last quarter net income were -74,720 K.