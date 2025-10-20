Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) on Friday, soared 1.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $84.34. Within the past 52 weeks, SBUX’s price has moved between $75.50 and $117.46.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 2.53% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.56%. With a float of $1.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Starbucks Corp is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 84.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29 ’24, was worth 1,936,370. In this transaction evp, chief partner officer of this company sold 19,102 shares at a rate of $101.37, taking the stock ownership to the 46,115 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 19,102 for $101.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,936,370.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.89) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.64% during the next five years compared to 2.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.55 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.32%.

During the past 100 days, Starbucks Corp’s (SBUX) raw stochastic average was set at 33.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.95 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.34. However, in the short run, Starbucks Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $86.19. Second resistance stands at $87.03. The third major resistance level sits at $88.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.35.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 97.03 billion based on 1,136,700K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,176 M and income totals 3,761 M. The company made 9,456 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 558,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.