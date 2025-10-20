Strategy Inc (MSTR) kicked off at the price of $289.87: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Friday, Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) opened higher 2.12% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $283.84. Price fluctuations for MSTR have ranged from $185.81 to $543.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 401.07% at the time writing. With a float of $263.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.55 million.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Strategy Inc is 7.11%, while institutional ownership is 50.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07 ’25, was worth 10,721,028. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $357.37, taking the stock ownership to the 12,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 30,000 for $357.37, making the entire transaction worth $10,721,038.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.12) by -1.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.41 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 401.07% per share during the next fiscal year.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Strategy Inc (MSTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 177.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Strategy Inc (MSTR)

Looking closely at Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), its last 5-days average volume was 12.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 14.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.18%.

During the past 100 days, Strategy Inc’s (MSTR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.12 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 14.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $337.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $349.21. However, in the short run, Strategy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $295.45. Second resistance stands at $301.02. The third major resistance level sits at $309.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $281.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $273.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $267.85.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) Key Stats

There are currently 283,553K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 82.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 463,460 K according to its annual income of -1,167 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 114,490 K and its income totaled 10,021 M.