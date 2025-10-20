Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) last year’s performance of 71.19% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock price down -3.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $53.84. SMCI’s price has ranged from $17.25 to $66.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 59.92% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.17%. With a float of $510.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $594.14 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Super Micro Computer Inc is 14.08%, while institutional ownership is 52.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15 ’25, was worth 1,128,500. In this transaction SVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $45.14, taking the stock ownership to the 100,188 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 03 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 for $40.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,007,281. This insider now owns 100,188 shares in total.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.74 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.51% during the next five years compared to 59.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Super Micro Computer Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Super Micro Computer Inc, SMCI], we can find that recorded value of 21.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 49.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.58%.

During the past 100 days, Super Micro Computer Inc’s (SMCI) raw stochastic average was set at 56.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.49. The third major resistance level sits at $55.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.31.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.01 billion, the company has a total of 594,273K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,972 M while annual income is 1,049 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,757 M while its latest quarter income was 195,150 K.