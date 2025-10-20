Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) volume exceeds 9.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) on Friday, plunged -7.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.08. Within the past 52 weeks, TSHA’s price has moved between $1.05 and $5.51.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -63.99% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.59%. With a float of $222.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.73 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is 18.52%, while institutional ownership is 87.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22 ’25, was worth 30,479. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10 ’25, when Company’s President and Head of R&D sold 200,000 for $3.23, making the entire transaction worth $646,000. This insider now owns 1,006,439 shares in total.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.09) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.54% during the next five years compared to -63.99% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.48 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 158.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, TSHA], we can find that recorded value of 5.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.15%.

During the past 100 days, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s (TSHA) raw stochastic average was set at 75.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.45 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.18. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.97.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.29 billion based on 272,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,330 K and income totals -89,300 K. The company made 1,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.