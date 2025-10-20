TeraWulf Inc (WULF) is expecting 179.16% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) kicked off on Friday, up 0.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.86. Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has traded in a range of $2.06-$16.19.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 12.89%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -43.81%. With a float of $247.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.13 million.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc is 39.43%, while institutional ownership is 52.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19 ’25, was worth 584,215. In this transaction Director of this company sold 52,942 shares at a rate of $11.04, taking the stock ownership to the 159,918 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 350,000 for $11.17, making the entire transaction worth $3,909,500.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.04) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.81% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TeraWulf Inc’s (WULF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc (WULF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 44.89 million, its volume of 46.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.17%.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 82.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.36 in the near term. At $14.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.86.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.68 billion has total of 407,944K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140,050 K in contrast with the sum of -72,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,640 K and last quarter income was -18,370 K.