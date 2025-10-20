Tesla Inc (TSLA) volume exceeds 88.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Friday, soared 2.46% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $428.75. Within the past 52 weeks, TSLA’s price has moved between $212.11 and $488.54.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.70%. With a float of $2.80 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.22 billion.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tesla Inc is 15.92%, while institutional ownership is 48.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15 ’25, was worth 25,360,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $422.68, taking the stock ownership to the 637,031 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 60,000 for $395.94, making the entire transaction worth $23,756,400.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.6) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.55 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 261.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 102.19 million, its volume of 78.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.99%.

During the past 100 days, Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) raw stochastic average was set at 84.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.82 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 14.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $387.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $334.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $445.98 in the near term. At $452.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $463.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $428.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $416.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $410.27.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1460.77 billion based on 3,325,151K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 97,690 M and income totals 7,130 M. The company made 22,496 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,172 M in sales during its previous quarter.