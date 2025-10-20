Transocean Ltd (RIG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.84%

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) on Friday, soared 0.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. Within the past 52 weeks, RIG’s price has moved between $1.97 and $4.74.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 18.05% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 125.06%. With a float of $909.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd is 17.37%, while institutional ownership is 56.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26 ’25, was worth 12,200,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000,000 shares at a rate of $3.05, taking the stock ownership to the 95,074,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 4,000,000 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $12,200,000. This insider now owns 95,074,894 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.04) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Transocean Ltd (RIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.99 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) saw its 5-day average volume 57.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 37.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.71%.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.30 in the near term. At $3.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. The third support level lies at $3.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.59 billion based on 943,125K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,524 M and income totals -512,000 K. The company made 988,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -938,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.