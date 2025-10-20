Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.69%

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) kicked off on Friday, up 3.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $41.09. Over the past 52 weeks, TFC has traded in a range of $33.56-$49.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.44%. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Truist Financial Corporation is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 74.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 566,689. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 12,540 shares at a rate of $45.19, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,540 for $45.18, making the entire transaction worth $566,500.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.88) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) saw its 5-day average volume 12.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.33%.

During the past 100 days, Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.11 in the near term. At $43.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.08. The third support level lies at $40.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 54.93 billion has total of 1,289,435K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,253 M in contrast with the sum of 4,818 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,554 M and last quarter income was 1,240 M.