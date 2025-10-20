TTD (Trade Desk Inc) climbed 0.16 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) kicked off on Friday, up 0.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $49.9. Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has traded in a range of $42.96-$141.53.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.15% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -50.37%. With a float of $442.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $446.62 million.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Trade Desk Inc is 9.41%, while institutional ownership is 73.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 10 ’25, was worth 67,625. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,403 shares at a rate of $48.20, taking the stock ownership to the 5,035 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,403 for $48.20, making the entire transaction worth $67,625.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.39) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.12% during the next five years compared to 28.15% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Trade Desk Inc, TTD], we can find that recorded value of 8.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.41%.

During the past 100 days, Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) raw stochastic average was set at 14.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.10. The third major resistance level sits at $53.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.36.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.44 billion has total of 488,943K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,445 M in contrast with the sum of 393,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 694,040 K and last quarter income was 90,130 K.