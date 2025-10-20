UiPath Inc (PATH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 22.92 million

A new trading day began on Friday, with UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) stock price down -3.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $15.93. PATH’s price has ranged from $9.38 to $18.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 33.36%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.83%. With a float of $405.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $453.40 million.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of UiPath Inc is 23.60%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17 ’25, was worth 157,345. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $15.73, taking the stock ownership to the 212,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 35,000 for $15.93, making the entire transaction worth $557,550.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.17% during the next five years compared to 33.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UiPath Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UiPath Inc (PATH)

Looking closely at UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH), its last 5-days average volume was 33.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 14.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.13%.

During the past 100 days, UiPath Inc’s (PATH) raw stochastic average was set at 60.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.43. However, in the short run, UiPath Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.84. Second resistance stands at $16.24. The third major resistance level sits at $16.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.47.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.20 billion, the company has a total of 531,022K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,430 M while annual income is -73,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 361,730 K while its latest quarter income was 1,580 K.