United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) last year’s performance of -31.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) opened higher 0.90% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $85.64. Price fluctuations for UPS have ranged from $82.00 to $145.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.76%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.55% at the time writing. With a float of $735.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.90 million.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Parcel Service, Inc is 13.18%, while institutional ownership is 58.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22 ’25, was worth 44,084. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $88.17, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 31 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $86.50, making the entire transaction worth $432,477. This insider now owns 10,160 shares in total.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.62) by 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.65% during the next five years compared to 5.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.75 million, its volume of 6.76 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.25%.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service, Inc’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.84 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.05 in the near term. At $87.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $88.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $83.97.

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

There are currently 847,570K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 73.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 91,070 M according to its annual income of 5,782 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,221 M and its income totaled 1,283 M.