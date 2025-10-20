United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) plunged -10.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) was -10.91% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.56. A 52-week range for UAMY has been $0.49 – $19.71.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 21.57% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 383.33%. With a float of $111.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.20 million.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United States Antimony Corp stocks. The insider ownership of United States Antimony Corp is 19.87%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 23,103. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $350,000.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 383.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 57.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY)

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) saw its 5-day average volume 36.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.00%.

During the past 100 days, United States Antimony Corp’s (UAMY) raw stochastic average was set at 52.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.82 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.17 in the near term. At $13.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.73.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) Key Stats

There are 136,501K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.55 billion. As of now, sales total 14,940 K while income totals -1,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,530 K while its last quarter net income were 180 K.