Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) is 21.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Friday, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) opened lower -7.06% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $16.0. Price fluctuations for UEC have ranged from $3.85 to $17.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -20.77% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.67% at the time writing. With a float of $468.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $480.82 million.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp is 2.51%, while institutional ownership is 80.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 488,691. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,800 shares at a rate of $9.62, taking the stock ownership to the 182,237 shares.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/31/2024, the company posted -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.01) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp (UEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 106.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) saw its 5-day average volume 20.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 12.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.50%.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 75.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.82 in the near term. At $16.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.36. The third support level lies at $12.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

There are currently 483,147K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 66,840 K according to its annual income of -87,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -30,210 K.