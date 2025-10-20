Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) soared 0.47 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Friday, with Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) stock price up 0.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $40.36. VZ’s price has ranged from $37.58 to $47.35 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -2.29%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.17%. With a float of $4.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.22 billion.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Verizon Communications Inc is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 67.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 438,101. In this transaction EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $43.81, taking the stock ownership to the 8 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 07 ’25, when Company’s EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business sold 9,000 for $44.10, making the entire transaction worth $396,900. This insider now owns 10,008 shares in total.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.20% during the next five years compared to -2.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verizon Communications Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

The latest stats from [Verizon Communications Inc, VZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.86 million was inferior to 21.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.75%.

During the past 100 days, Verizon Communications Inc’s (VZ) raw stochastic average was set at 18.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.92. The third major resistance level sits at $41.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.84.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 170.97 billion, the company has a total of 4,216,325K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 134,788 M while annual income is 17,506 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,504 M while its latest quarter income was 5,003 M.