VICI Properties Inc (VICI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.92% last month.

On Friday, VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) was 0.42% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $30.73. A 52-week range for VICI has been $27.98 – $34.03.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 15.51%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.35%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.07 billion.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VICI Properties Inc stocks. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 102.21%.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.67) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.50% during the next five years compared to 15.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VICI Properties Inc (VICI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

The latest stats from [VICI Properties Inc, VICI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.71 million was inferior to 7.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.74%.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.31. The third major resistance level sits at $31.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.35. The third support level lies at $30.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

There are 1,066,370K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.91 billion. As of now, sales total 3,849 M while income totals 2,679 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,001 M while its last quarter net income were 865,080 K.