Walmart Inc (WMT) average volume reaches $16.46M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) kicked off on Friday, up 1.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $106.47. Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has traded in a range of $79.81-$109.57.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.82% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.03%. With a float of $4.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.97 billion.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Walmart Inc is 45.36%, while institutional ownership is 35.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’25, was worth 1,414,592. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 13,125 shares at a rate of $107.78, taking the stock ownership to the 892,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,550 for $107.46, making the entire transaction worth $166,563. This insider now owns 644,418 shares in total.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/31/2024, the organization reported 0.58 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.53) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.37% during the next five years compared to 6.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Walmart Inc’s (WMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Walmart Inc, WMT], we can find that recorded value of 18.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 18.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.17%.

During the past 100 days, Walmart Inc’s (WMT) raw stochastic average was set at 88.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $108.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $109.36. The third major resistance level sits at $110.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.59.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 858.92 billion has total of 7,972,851K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 680,985 M in contrast with the sum of 19,436 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 177,402 M and last quarter income was 7,026 M.