Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 21.19 million

On Friday, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) was -0.55% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.29. A 52-week range for WBD has been $7.25 – $20.24.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 108.53%. With a float of $2.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.48 billion.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is 5.72%, while institutional ownership is 72.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15 ’25, was worth 10,350,464. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 530,793 shares at a rate of $19.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,141,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 530,793 for $19.50, making the entire transaction worth $10,350,464.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.07) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.04. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, WBD], we can find that recorded value of 20.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 49.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.51%.

During the past 100 days, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (WBD) raw stochastic average was set at 81.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.75. The third major resistance level sits at $18.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Key Stats

There are 2,475,772K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 45.03 billion. As of now, sales total 39,321 M while income totals -11,311 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,812 M while its last quarter net income were 1,580 M.