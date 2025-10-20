XP Inc (XP) posted a 4.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) was 0.85% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.41. A 52-week range for XP has been $10.82 – $20.64.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 23.61%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.34%. With a float of $398.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $423.41 million.

XP Inc (XP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward XP Inc stocks. The insider ownership of XP Inc is 24.31%, while institutional ownership is 61.17%.

XP Inc (XP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 2.17) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.65% during the next five years compared to 23.61% growth over the previous five years of trading.

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what XP Inc (XP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XP Inc (XP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.15 million, its volume of 7.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.67%.

During the past 100 days, XP Inc’s (XP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.62 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.73 in the near term. At $16.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.69.

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Key Stats

There are 537,423K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.72 billion. As of now, sales total 3,158 M while income totals 836,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 786,390 K while its last quarter net income were 232,790 K.