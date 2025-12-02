$1.35M in average volume shows that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) is heading in the right direction

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) on Monday, soared 3.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $173.96. Within the past 52 weeks, JBHT’s price has moved between $122.79 and $192.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 3.11%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.16%. With a float of $75.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.22 million.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is 20.47%, while institutional ownership is 76.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 579,726. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO proposed sale 8,500 for $173.96, making the entire transaction worth $1,478,660.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 1.62) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.95% during the next five years compared to 3.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.87 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT)

Looking closely at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.46%.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.68. However, in the short run, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $182.70. Second resistance stands at $185.66. The third major resistance level sits at $190.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $174.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $166.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.11 billion based on 95,218K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,087 M and income totals 570,890 K. The company made 3,053 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 170,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.