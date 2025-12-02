$1.38M in average volume shows that Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) was 5.27% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.5. A 52-week range for AMPY has been $2.27 – $6.79.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -165.00%. With a float of $31.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.48 million.

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amplify Energy Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp is 21.43%, while institutional ownership is 39.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 647,675. In this transaction Director of this company bought 167,086 shares at a rate of $3.88, taking the stock ownership to the 3,438,853 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 117,420 for $3.69, making the entire transaction worth $433,620. This insider now owns 3,271,767 shares in total.

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.26) by -0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -165.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.96 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.93%.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 77.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.99 in the near term. At $6.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.01.

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

There are 40,476K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 234.36 million. As of now, sales total 294,680 K while income totals 12,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 66,400 K while its last quarter net income were -20,970 K.