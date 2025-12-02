$1.92M in average volume shows that Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) is heading in the right direction

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) kicked off on Monday, down -5.77% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.14. Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has traded in a range of $5.41-$12.49.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.05% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.30%. With a float of $84.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.02 million.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kura Oncology Inc is 3.06%, while institutional ownership is 96.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14 ’25, was worth 98,401. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 8,804 shares at a rate of $11.18, taking the stock ownership to the 188,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 8,887 for $11.18, making the entire transaction worth $99,329. This insider now owns 139,689 shares in total.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.64) by 0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.66% during the next five years compared to -6.05% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kura Oncology Inc’s (KURA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kura Oncology Inc, KURA], we can find that recorded value of 1.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.68%.

During the past 100 days, Kura Oncology Inc’s (KURA) raw stochastic average was set at 85.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.87 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.41. The third major resistance level sits at $12.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.38.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 995.48 million has total of 87,018K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,880 K in contrast with the sum of -173,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,750 K and last quarter income was -74,120 K.