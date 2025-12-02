-11.81% percent quarterly performance for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) was 7.17% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. A 52-week range for SPWH has been $0.92 – $4.33.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.91%. With a float of $35.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.41 million.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc is 6.41%, while institutional ownership is 73.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 140,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $2.81, taking the stock ownership to the 73,113 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO bought 59,979 for $2.80, making the entire transaction worth $167,941. This insider now owns 1,110,602 shares in total.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.02) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.91% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.08 million, its volume of 0.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.30%.

During the past 100 days, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s (SPWH) raw stochastic average was set at 30.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.48 in the near term. At $2.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.03.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) Key Stats

There are 38,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 91.85 million. As of now, sales total 1,198 M while income totals -33,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 293,900 K while its last quarter net income were -7,080 K.