-2.87% percent quarterly performance for BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) opened lower -6.49% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $17.72. Price fluctuations for BKSY have ranged from $6.15 to $33.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -12.83% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.27% at the time writing. With a float of $29.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.70 million.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc is 17.98%, while institutional ownership is 56.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 10 ’25, was worth 580,945. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 33,292 shares at a rate of $17.45, taking the stock ownership to the 750,164 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 31,646 for $17.45, making the entire transaction worth $552,223. This insider now owns 474,582 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.26) by -0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.67% during the next five years compared to -12.83% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlackSky Technology Inc, BKSY], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.05%.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 20.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.54. The third major resistance level sits at $18.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.14.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are currently 35,993K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 596.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 102,090 K according to its annual income of -57,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,620 K and its income totaled -15,340 K.

