$23.71M in average volume shows that Amcor Plc (AMCR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Monday, with Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) stock price up 0.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.52. AMCR’s price has ranged from $7.66 to $10.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.49% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.02%. With a float of $2.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.30 billion.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Amcor Plc is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 68.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 55,927. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,596 shares at a rate of $8.48, taking the stock ownership to the 77,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 6,596 for $8.48, making the entire transaction worth $55,925.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.98% during the next five years compared to -3.49% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amcor Plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amcor Plc (AMCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amcor Plc, AMCR], we can find that recorded value of 24.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 27.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.00%.

During the past 100 days, Amcor Plc’s (AMCR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.63. The third major resistance level sits at $8.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.42.

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.68 billion, the company has a total of 2,305,360K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,009 M while annual income is 511,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,745 M while its latest quarter income was 262,000 K.