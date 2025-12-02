28.25% percent quarterly performance for Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) on Monday, soared 16.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.26. Within the past 52 weeks, LEG’s price has moved between $6.47 and $12.76.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.00%. With a float of $132.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.44 million.

Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leggett & Platt, Inc is 2.51%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.2) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.35 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG)

Looking closely at Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.75%.

During the past 100 days, Leggett & Platt, Inc’s (LEG) raw stochastic average was set at 97.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.04. However, in the short run, Leggett & Platt, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.33. Second resistance stands at $12.72. The third major resistance level sits at $13.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.17.

Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.62 billion based on 135,436K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,384 M and income totals -511,500 K. The company made 1,036 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 127,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.