29.45% percent quarterly performance for Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Monday, with Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock price down -4.19% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $402.96. AVGO’s price has ranged from $138.10 to $403.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.91% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.53%. With a float of $4.63 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.72 billion.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Broadcom Inc is 1.95%, while institutional ownership is 77.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14 ’25, was worth 264,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $331.14, taking the stock ownership to the 21,382 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 800 for $350.15, making the entire transaction worth $280,120.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.20% during the next five years compared to 13.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Broadcom Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Broadcom Inc, AVGO], we can find that recorded value of 29.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 25.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.98%.

During the past 100 days, Broadcom Inc’s (AVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 87.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.76 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 11.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $351.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $272.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $392.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $399.19. The third major resistance level sits at $402.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $382.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $378.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $371.99.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1823.21 billion, the company has a total of 4,722,365K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,574 M while annual income is 5,895 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,952 M while its latest quarter income was 4,140 M.