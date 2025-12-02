$4.68M in average volume shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) opened lower -6.14% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $36.81. Price fluctuations for VKTX have ranged from $18.92 to $54.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -23.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -169.12% at the time writing. With a float of $109.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.45 million.

The firm has a total of 36 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc is 2.83%, while institutional ownership is 65.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28 ’25, was worth 216,492. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 6,185 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 382,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 60,000 for $35.57, making the entire transaction worth $2,134,278. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viking Therapeutics Inc, VKTX], we can find that recorded value of 2.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.58%.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 57.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.92. The third major resistance level sits at $37.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.07.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

There are currently 113,036K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -109,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -90,790 K.

