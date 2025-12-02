-45.35% percent quarterly performance for Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) opened higher 3.79% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.79. Price fluctuations for FOXF have ranged from $13.08 to $33.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -41.92%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.89% at the time writing. With a float of $41.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.80 million.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fox Factory Holding Corp is 1.09%, while institutional ownership is 99.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14 ’25, was worth 312,321. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 22,000 shares at a rate of $14.20, taking the stock ownership to the 246,786 shares.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.28) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.62% during the next five years compared to -41.92% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.51%.

During the past 100 days, Fox Factory Holding Corp’s (FOXF) raw stochastic average was set at 12.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.00 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.81 in the near term. At $16.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.69.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) Key Stats

There are currently 41,801K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 641.65 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,394 M according to its annual income of 6,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 376,360 K and its income totaled -630 K.