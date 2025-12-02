6.00% percent quarterly performance for SunPower Inc (SPWR) is not indicative of the underlying story

SunPower Inc (NASDAQ: SPWR) on Monday, plunged -8.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Within the past 52 weeks, SPWR’s price has moved between $1.19 and $2.50.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -859.31%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.07%. With a float of $56.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.33 million.

SunPower Inc (SPWR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SunPower Inc is 32.18%, while institutional ownership is 22.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 23 ’25, was worth 40,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.04, taking the stock ownership to the 99,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 606,000 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,018,080. This insider now owns 463,589 shares in total.

SunPower Inc (SPWR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.17) by -0.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.07% per share during the next fiscal year.

SunPower Inc (NASDAQ: SPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

SunPower Inc (SPWR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunPower Inc (SPWR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.15 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.05%.

During the past 100 days, SunPower Inc’s (SPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1179 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1276 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7576, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6803. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6933 in the near term. At $1.7967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3733.

SunPower Inc (NASDAQ: SPWR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 132.14 million based on 83,109K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 108,740 K and income totals -56,450 K. The company made 67,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.