-6.72% percent quarterly performance for Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) is not indicative of the underlying story

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) kicked off on Monday, down -1.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $87.54. Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has traded in a range of $59.33-$101.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.47%. With a float of $2.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Uber Technologies Inc is 3.91%, while institutional ownership is 81.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 287,812. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 3,125 shares at a rate of $92.10, taking the stock ownership to the 174,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s CFO sold 5,500 for $94.41, making the entire transaction worth $519,234. This insider now owns 20,330 shares in total.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 3.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.48) by 2.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.47% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uber Technologies Inc’s (UBER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Looking closely at Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), its last 5-days average volume was 18.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.51%.

During the past 100 days, Uber Technologies Inc’s (UBER) raw stochastic average was set at 24.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.62 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.06. However, in the short run, Uber Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.63. Second resistance stands at $88.69. The third major resistance level sits at $89.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.36.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 179.88 billion has total of 2,077,830K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,978 M in contrast with the sum of 9,856 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,467 M and last quarter income was 6,626 M.