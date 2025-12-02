$7.26M in average volume shows that Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) was -10.85% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. A 52-week range for UP has been $0.64 – $3.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 43.68%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.81%. With a float of $440.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $720.35 million.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wheels Up Experience Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc is 38.93%, while institutional ownership is 44.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07 ’25, was worth 106,780. In this transaction Chief Sales Officer of this company sold 86,813 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 866,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’25, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 47,931 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $58,476. This insider now owns 526,681 shares in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.81% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50 and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)

Looking closely at Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP), its last 5-days average volume was 5.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.31%.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1121 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1954 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4658, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4417. However, in the short run, Wheels Up Experience Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7413. Second resistance stands at $0.7993. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8541. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6285, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5737. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5157.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

There are 721,708K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 493.21 million. As of now, sales total 792,100 K while income totals -339,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 185,490 K while its last quarter net income were -83,730 K.