7.42% percent quarterly performance for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer

Markets

A new trading day began on Monday, with ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) stock price down -6.14% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.88. ORIC’s price has ranged from $3.90 to $14.93 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -15.32%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.01%. With a float of $54.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 115 employees.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is 44.39%, while institutional ownership is 68.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06 ’25, was worth 159,719. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $14.52, taking the stock ownership to the 48,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 37,461 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $461,520. This insider now owns 531,419 shares in total.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.41% during the next five years compared to -15.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)

Looking closely at ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.86%.

During the past 100 days, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ORIC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.32. However, in the short run, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.60. Second resistance stands at $12.06. The third major resistance level sits at $12.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.09 billion, the company has a total of 97,389K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -127,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -32,590 K.

