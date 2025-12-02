$716.26K in average volume shows that Ashland Inc (ASH) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) opened higher 9.89% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $52.9. Price fluctuations for ASH have ranged from $45.21 to $80.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was -15.51%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.53% at the time writing. With a float of $45.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.00 million.

Ashland Inc (ASH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ashland Inc is 1.26%, while institutional ownership is 92.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31 ’25, was worth 2,010,327. In this transaction Chair of the Board and CEO of this company bought 31,294 shares at a rate of $64.24, taking the stock ownership to the 31,294 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31 ’25, when Company’s SVP and GM, Life Sciences bought 3,150 for $64.00, making the entire transaction worth $201,600. This insider now owns 3,150 shares in total.

Ashland Inc (ASH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.18) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.56% during the next five years compared to -15.51% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ashland Inc (ASH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ashland Inc (ASH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 1.04 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.62%.

During the past 100 days, Ashland Inc’s (ASH) raw stochastic average was set at 94.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.83 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.95 in the near term. At $61.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.41.

Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) Key Stats

There are currently 45,718K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,824 M according to its annual income of -845,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 477,000 K and its income totaled 31,000 K.