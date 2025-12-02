$814.25K in average volume shows that Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) is heading in the right direction

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS) kicked off on Monday, down -15.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.19. Over the past 52 weeks, PYXS has traded in a range of $0.83-$5.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -74.92%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.43%. With a float of $48.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.15 million.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Pyxis Oncology Inc is 22.85%, while institutional ownership is 38.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 14,362. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 200 for $0.97, making the entire transaction worth $194.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.33) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.46% during the next five years compared to -74.92% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pyxis Oncology Inc’s (PYXS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 96.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)

Looking closely at Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.61%.

During the past 100 days, Pyxis Oncology Inc’s (PYXS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.81. However, in the short run, Pyxis Oncology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.88. Second resistance stands at $5.38. The third major resistance level sits at $5.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.40.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 273.34 million has total of 62,264K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,150 K in contrast with the sum of -77,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,820 K and last quarter income was -18,350 K.